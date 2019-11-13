Plan unveiled for new hotel and 400 flats at former Yorkshire Post site in Leeds city centre

Early blueprints for three more buildings on the site of the former Yorkshire Post building in Leeds city centre are set to go before council decision-makers next week.

A pre-application presentation is set to outline two separate planning applications for both residential flats and a hotel on the site just off Wellington Street.

Construction has been taking place on the site as part of another development which was given planning permission in 2017.

Members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel will be invited to comment on plans for two separate parts – one being an application for two residential blocks, and another for a hotel building on the same site.

A document produced by Leeds City Council officers suggests the first application would be for two “broadly rectangular buildings”, one of 23 storeys stepping down to 20 storeys, and another of 20 storeys stepping down to 17.

Overall, the development could include 419 “build-to-rent” units. Commercial uses on the ground floor would include a gym, cafe and shops.

A second application would be for a hotel building of 16 to 19 storeys. It would include a maximum of 200 hotel rooms.

The Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post moved out of the former Wellington Street home back in 2013. In 2015, the council granted outline planning consent for a mixed-use development across the site.

In 2017, an application for an 18-storey building of 242 residential units was approved for a different part of the site, which is currently under construction.

As this is only a pre-application, no decision will be made on the plans at the meeting next week. Full planning applications would then be expected to be submitted for consideration from the council.