Planning in for new homes and jobs site

Yorkshire Water and sister company Keyland Developments have submitted an ambitious planning application to transform redundant land around a waste water treatment works into an industrial and residential development.

The 32 acre Esholt Waste Water Treatment Works site sits close to both Leeds and Bradford and as a result of advances in technology, the operational footprint of the site has reduced significantly over recent years, leaving large areas of land redundant and unused.

The proposed commercial scheme for Esholt Waste Water Treatment Works

The masterplan repurposes the largely brownfield site into economic, social and environmental benefits through homes, employment and open space.

It aims to be sustainable and includes ideas relating to health and wellbeing, environment, social value, long-term value, sustainable transport, positive resource use and water and energy.

Over a million sq ft of work space will be created, particularly for bio-tech businesses and other industries that can make the most of heat, power and water generated by the treatment works to maximise sustainabilty.

The masterplan outlines 150 homes, covering a wide spectrum from one bedroom maisonettes to five bedroom detached houses to allow for a diverse community.

A key focus is on showing how homes and businesses can reduce their water consumption through innovative design.

Yorkshire Water hopes this move will influence how developments in the future can contribute to meeting the challenge of supplying a growing region with the water it needs, without impacting the environment.

Luke Axe, planning manager at Leeds-based property trading firm Keyland Developments, said: “This development demonstrates how sustainability can drive design and we are looking forward to being able to deliver this ambitious project.”