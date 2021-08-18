Planning permission granted for 23-storey build-to-rent scheme in Sheffield which will create 336 apartments

A 23-storey build-to-rent (BTR) scheme in Sheffield, lodged with planners earlier this year by Godwin Developments has received planning permission

The scheme, which was devised by Godwin Developments, will lead to the creation of 336 apartments on the edge of the city centre.

The development – named The Meridian - will include one, two and three-bedroom modern open-plan apartments and 94 private balconies.

James Mulcare, Head of Residential Capital Markets at Godwin Developments, said: “We are delighted to have received planning consent from Sheffield City Council for this scheme. The development is a major milestone for the BTR market in the city, bringing forward a multifunctional living space that is also perfect for working, relaxing and socialising.

“The Meridian is a well-located scheme of exceptional design quality shaped around the requirements and lifestyles of city centre residents. It emphasises wellbeing, light, natural materials and finishes, as well as access to private and shared outdoor space and community focused amenities.

“As such we are confident it will be a popular choice among residents of various age groups – and an attractive proposition for investors.”

Ketan Patel, Senior Development Manager at Godwin Developments, added: “We are grateful for the help and support provided to us by the Sheffield City Council planning team, which has led to the successful outcome of our planning application today.

“It has resulted in the creation of a landmark building that is simple and effective in design and adds positively to the city’s new skyline. When built, The Meridian will become a welcome focal point for residents and visitors to Sheffield, realising the council’s ambitions for the city."

“We would like to thank the members of the planning committee, the statutory consultees that have worked alongside us in the last few months, as well as planning experts Urbana Town Planning, architects Bond Bryan, consultants Rider Levett Bucknall and engineers HSP Consulting.”