Plans approved for 245 homes on historic Tower Works site in Leeds

Leeds City Council has approved plans to create 245 new homes at the historic Tower Works site in the south bank area of Leeds.

The development, by Richardson and Ask Real Estate Ltd in conjunction with Homes England, will boost the availability of housing in the heart of Leeds.

Once completed, Tower Works will provide two new residential buildings with one, two and three bedroom build to rent apartments and duplexes to the south of the railway station.

Last year construction company Sir Robert McAlpine was appointed as lead contractor and site enabling works have already begun ahead of an immediate start on site.

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said: “Tower Works is in a superb location; it is one of the most distinctive sites you see as you travel into Leeds city centre.

"It has been neglected for many years and we are delighted to be able to now bring it back into active use as a key part of the emerging South Bank area.

"The existing creative hub at Tower Works is already home to many media, tech and digital companies and the residential element will further complement the thriving community on site.”

As well as creating new homes, the approved plans include ground floor commercial uses and a pedestrian route through from the city centre to the Holbeck Urban Village neighbourhood.

Leeds City Council is also planning to redevelop the Grade II listed Engine House at Tower Works as a post-production facility following Channel 4’s move to the city.

Tower Works has a rich industrial history.

It was established in the 1860s as a steel pin factory for carding and combing in the textile industry.

The works closed in 1981 and it has been earmarked for regeneration for many years. The original Victorian buildings, designed by Thomas Shaw, are famous for their Italianate influence which is most obvious in the three prominent towers: Verona; Giotto and Little Chimney

Ben Holmes, real estate director for Richardson, said: “We have been working closely with the City Council to evolve and refine the designs in recent months and are delighted that the scheme is approved.

"The south bank area of the city is being totally transformed and is one of the most desirable residential locations in Leeds. We have received a great deal of interest in Tower Works and are looking forward to bringing it forward this year.”

The delivery team also includes: engineering firm WSP; Ryder Architecture which has designed the scheme and project managers and QS Faithful and Gould.