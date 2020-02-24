Podcast studio opens at Leeds workspace

A new podcast studio has opened at 34 Boar Lane, a contemporary workspace in Leeds city centre with 46,000 sq ft of office space and 10,000 sq ft of retail, restaurant and cafe space.

The building’s owner, Kinrise, has launched the podcast studio in collaboration with Leeds-based online radio station Sable Radio.

Samuel Lawson Johnston, co-founder of Kinrise, said: “The studio will give building residents, local projects and local companies the platform to create and broadcast their own podcast content.

“Together with Sable, we hope to protect and promote culture and creativity within the city whilst linking creative and community groups with the business community. We believe the project will have a very positive effect on the city’s creative economy.”

He said the studio will fit well with Kinrise’s vision for 34 Boar Lane.

“Our aim is to inspire companies and communities and enable them to flourish,” he added.

Baile Ali of Sable Radio said: “We will be recording and engineering podcasts for residents of 34 Boar Lane, but the studio will also be available to Leeds’ wider commercial and creative community.

“We are looking forward both to being part of the cultural and artistic ambience of a very special building as well as the chance to extend our current practise into the realm of more polished podcast production and writing.”

Grace Ellerby, community manager of 34 Boar Lane, said good working environments can only develop in spaces where people have opportunities to socialise, collaborate and participate in activities with the wider community.

“We place a real focus on ensuring that the common space isn’t an afterthought, but is central to the design of the building,” she said.

34 Boar Lane is located immediately opposite the railway station in the heart of the city’s professional and retail quarters.

Eamon Fox, partner at property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, which is marketing 34 Boar Lane, said: “We worked with Kinrise for over three years to find the correct property in Leeds to buy and now our ambitious vision has become a reality.

“We have transformed this well-positioned building into an exciting workplace at the forefront of the Leeds market.”