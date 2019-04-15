PR: Open Communications secures Opus Trust retained agreement

PR and content agency Open Communications has secured a retained agreement with Opus Trust Communications, the multichannel communication specialists based in Leicester, to deliver ongoing PR, social media and content support.

It will develop a schedule of activity that will provide a balance of earned, owned and social engagement.

Director Lindsey Davies said: “Having worked within similar industries for many years, we took the time to really get to grips with the culture at Opus and to understand better what the business wanted to use its PR and communications to achieve.”