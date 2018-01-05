Pre-tax profits grow at Seabrook Crisps despite ‘challenging’ year

Profits at Seabrook Crisps grew last year despite a ‘challenging’ year, according to new figures.

Accounts filed at Companies House show the Bradford-based business made a £4.5m pre-tax profit in the year ended March 26, 2017, compared to £4m the previous year. However, turnover declined to £24.5m versus £27m the year before.

A major capital investment programme was implemented during the year, which helped to reduce operating costs at the business.

The company also secured its ﬁrst own label contract and ﬁrst International business in locations including China, the Middle East and Europe

Chief executive Jonathan Bye said: “Our capital investment programme enabled us to boost quality, capacity and flexibility and reduce costs and waste, ultimately delivering an extremely pleasing financial performance versus the previous year.

“While revenues remain challenging as competition between retailers increases and category space is reduced in the UK, our strategies in increasing our business internationally, winning own label contracts, growing the Seabrook brand and focusing new product development into new categories, ensure we are well placed to grow the business in 2018 and beyond.

“We will see the full effect next year too of our international business gains in China, the Middle East and Australasia and our own label wins.”

He added that revenues are predicted to grow during the current financial year.

Seabrook caused a stir last year after removing all mention of Yorkshire from the front of its crisp packets