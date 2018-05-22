PREVIEW: How to create powerful business teams - free Tougher Minds talk at The Yorkshire Post

The pace of change happening in the workplace has never been faster.

And while advancements in technology are boosting the economy, the toll on individual workers is often overlooked.

Tougher Minds, a new firm set up to put wellbeing at the heart of the workplace, has been launched in Yorkshire to help safeguard people to the pace of change and to help create a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

FREE EVENT: How to create powerful teams: the surprising truth - a Tougher Minds talk will take place at The Yorkshire Post's Parkinson Suite on Thursday, June 21, from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Attendees will have the chance to WIN £2400 worth of high-impact Tougher Minds training for their organisation.

The format will be a short TED-style talk followed by a Q&A with a panel of performance consultants. People involved in HR, leadership and staff development in West Yorkshire businesses are invited to attend. For more information bout the event visit www.tougherminds.co.uk/leeds-event.

Tougher MInds is a business which is exceptionally passionate about helping people to be their best

Tougher Minds is exceptionally passionate about helping people to be their best. That work started in sport psychology, moved into education and is now working in the world of business.

Its work has seen them establish footholds in the City of London, USA and Europe and is now up and running in Leeds.

Jon Finn, performance coach and a sport psychologist by background, is spearheading Tougher Minds in the region and is staging an event next month to let leaders know what it can do for their businesses.

Mr Finn said: “Change seems more present now than ever in the workplace. You need to deal with that or it can have an adverse affect on them.

“We have had great success in the business we work with.

“I see as a guy from Yorkshire that the cities are growing and that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is bringing change throughout the country. But people are facing the same challenges. We want to help people, hence the event.”

Mr Finn said that attitudes to wellbeing and mental health had progressed hugely in recent years but that we needed to move from merely offering hints and tips to a situation where good working practices were embedded in day-to-day working,

“ People’s interest in psychology side of performance is not necessarily new, but or ability to help people has rapidly progressed in last few years.

We want people to build better habits", says Jon Finn

“We are not looking at cure, we are looking at prevention.

“We want people to build better habits to prehabilitate themselves to the challenges the modern world brings

“Sport is a good parallel. In the 1960s you had the guy running on with the magic sponge. “There’s a parallel now where we are helping people who are already hurting. We have moved into a place now where prehabilitation is the way.

“Change isn’t gonna go away, it is only going to get faster. We used to have an economy of factories all making the same thing, to do well at work everyone had to fit in. That mindset does not work anymore.

“Business can’t change without people changing.”

Mr Finn reminded people that their event on Thursday ,June 21 is free to attend but places are limited and people should book now to avoid missing out.

He said: “We really want senior leaders, senior HR people, people who can implement this into this business.

“The way we look at it is in the world of work, everyone is a leader. You have micro leaders, macro leaders. We want the people who are making decisions.

“Yorkshire as it is a changing economy. I know people from London moving here for the work. There is huge professional services and digital work here. This is a thoroughly modern city and with that are modern challenges.”

* The Touher Minds event will be held in The Parkinson Suite, The Yorkshire Post Building, No.1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road East, Leeds, LS12 1BE, on Thursday, June 21, at 6.15pm.

