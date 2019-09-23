Proactis lands deal with German operator DIWIDAG

Proactis hassigned a long-term deal with DIWIDAG Systems International in Germany.

The Wetherby-based finance firm took a strategic decision to focus more tightly on a specific market segment with a focussed product portfolio and said at its interim results it wanted to improve its new business performance in the US, France and Germany.

The DIWIDAG contract makes it first new customer in Germany to sign up under that new strategy.

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to have won our first customer in Germany under the new strategy outlined during April 2019.

"We believe it is an early validation of our strategy to focus on a specific market segment in all of the geographies where we compete and that our product portfolio is a highly relevant proposition to that segment.

"Further, our teams are very capable and are adapting well to the new strategy as we seek to build equivalent new business performance in Germany, France and the US to that which we already achieve in the Netherlands and the UK."

Kathrin Kuropka, Supply Chain Management EMEA, DYWIDAG, commented: "We are very much looking forward to realising the benefits of the Proactis solution as we strongly believe that the product perfectly aligns to our needs".