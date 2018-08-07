Proactis secures deal to acquire Esize Holdings

PROACTIS Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Netherlands-based Esize Holdings for a maximum consideration of up to €15.2 million.

In a statement, Proactis said: “Esize is a recognised territory leader in the Netherlands for its cloud-based spend management solutions.

“Its solutions cover the full procurement cycle for indirect spend and provide Proactis with additional capabilities in the travel and expense management and contract labour markets.”

The statement added: “The acquisition will also benefit Proactis by creating a scaled operation in The Netherlands, where it will consolidate its existing operations. It will also allow Proactis to access growth opportunities through the cross-selling of complementary capabilities to both customer bases.”