Professional Pest Controller Live event heads to Harrogate

Have your say

British Pest Control Association (BPCA) will be bringing its Professional Pest Controller Live 2020 event to Harrogate.

The event on March 11 will take place at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate and will feature speakers from across the sector. PPC Live is a free to attend, one-day exhibition and trade show for pest management professionals.

The seminars will cover topics ranging from rodenticide resistance to fumigation.

Lauren Day, BPCA events manager, said: “There are some exciting new additions this year and we’ve worked hard to make sure there’s something for everyone.”

For more information visit bpca.org.uk/ppclive