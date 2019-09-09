Professional services giant Alvarez & Marsal to open Yorkshire office

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has chosen Leeds as the third key location for regional office expansion in the UK.

The New York-based firm has operations in London, Birmingham and Manchester currently, with Leeds becoming its fourth UK office, something the firm said was a "major milestone" in its expansion plan..

It will be based on One Park Row.

The new office will be headed up by former KPMG restructuring partner Jonny Marston, who joins as a Managing Director.

Mr. Marston has nearly 20 years of experience helping a diverse range of firms in the area from commercial solutions to operational and financial issues. He has advised on several high-profile turnaround projects in Yorkshire, working with both local small owner managed SMEs, as well as large multinationals. Former PwC Director Lyn Vardy, who brings decades of local restructuring experience, joins the growing Leeds team at the same time.

Mr Marston said: “Leeds is a diverse hub for business and is one of the foremost centres of fast-growing small businesses in the U.K. But it’s important that these businesses can be proactive in delivering stakeholder value in light of a shrinking economy when margins are coming under increasing pressure. We are committed to growing a team of specialists in Leeds, from experienced advisors to graduate talent, who can advise the local market in the long-term but have the global capabilities and expertise to draw upon as needed.”

Mark Firmin, Managing Director and U.K. Head of Regional Restructuring, said: “The Leeds opening marks a key milestone in A&M’s regional expansion strategy, following the launch of our Manchester and Birmingham offices over the last 12 months. We are experiencing high demand for our services in the regional market place, given our ability to provide hands-on advice and respond quickly to clients’ needs without the constraints of audit conflicts”.

"Jonny and Lyn are best placed to grow our team in the region and, with their combined local expertise and knowledge, we’re looking forward to supporting Yorkshire’s businesses in navigating a period of fundamental change.”

Lyn Vardy brings nearly 30 years of restructuring experience helping businesses of all sizes, particularly privately-owned businesses and their stakeholders. Previously, Mr. Vardy was a Director at PwC and was instrumental in building their mid-market restructuring practice across the North and developing its new sector channels.

A&M’s offering in Leeds includes the full range of Restructuring, Turnaround and Insolvency services. The firm also applies its operational know-how to corporate performance improvement and transformation projects.