Profile: The former England rugby player who developed a love of start-ups

Charlie Simpson-Daniel, founder of Kings Elite Snacks, believes business rescued him following the end of his England rugby career. Now he’s overseeing huge growth, writes Lizzie Murphy.

When Charlie Simpson-Daniel and his brother Mark produced their first batch of biltong in their utility room at home, they played a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who was going to eat it.

“We went on the internet and just googled how to make biltong but we were scared we were going to poison ourselves,” says the former England rugby player. “We were our own guinea pigs.”

Charlie lost. “I’m happy to say I ate the first piece of Kings biltong because Mark beat me at rock, scissors, paper,” he says .

We are sitting in Simpson-Daniel’s large office at the headquarters of Kings Elite Snacks in Moor Monkton, near York, where the company makes biltong and jerky, two types of dried meat snacks.

Having set up the company with his three brothers and Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall (Tinds as he calls him) at the end of his rugby career in 2010, Simpson-Daniel, 29, now oversees a business which will post a £24m turnover this year.

It employs more than 80 staff across two manufacturing sites in Moor Monkton and Scotland where it seasons, marinates, cooks, slices and packs the meat.

The company joined forces with York-based New World Foods in 2014.

Since its relaunch in 2015, the business has expanded its range of snacks and now supplies around 20 products to Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Waitrose, Boots, Lidl, WHSmith, Costco, Co-op, Iceland and Ocado.

Simpson-Daniel’s brothers and Tindall exited the company a year ago after New World Foods was sold to Australian entrepreneur Tony Quinn in a deal worth more than £20m.

Simpson-Daniel, the only founding member of Kings left in the business, is general manager of New World Foods (Europe).

“It’s been a great learning curve, especially for me,” he says. “Under the old regime I had complete autonomy. It was very fast-paced and it was like a typical family business at that stage.

“Now, Tony wants to build a much broader business. And, being brutally honest, I love selling, it’s in my blood.”

The deal means that Quinn is targeting significant growth and a higher profile for the business.

Five months ago the company bought its key competitor Meat Snacks Group, which includes a number of brands including Wild West jerky and Cruga biltong.

Kings has also launched a limited-edition Rugby World Cup range across UK retailers and signed a three-year partnership with England Rugby to be its official meat and protein snack supplier - a deal that thrilled Simpson-Daniel.

In addition, it is developing a number of new products, including Kings Microwavable Pork Crackle and Wagyu Beer Sticks.

Meanwhile, at a time when many businesses are worried about the impact Brexit will have on sales, plans are in place to start exporting its Wild West and Cruga brands to Europe, particularly Germany.

It’s also launching its Wagyu jerky brand in Lidl in Germany.

The company already sells Kings products in Australia and Japan and produces Lidl own label products for 20 countries.

“Export to Europe is very high on our agenda,” says Simpson-Daniel. “We’re in a position where we’re already branching out but that’s largely through the Lidl partnership.

“We’ve employed two European sales guys. One of their key focuses is to crack the German market, which is probably the most developed meat snack market in Europe although it’s still some way behind Britain.”

Simpson-Daniel describes himself as “fiercely competitive”.

As the youngest brother of four high-achieving England rugby union players, he admits he was obsessed with matching his brothers’ successes when he was younger.

“We’ve got a militant mindset in my family,” he says. “I think there’s a gene that runs through us that makes us easily obsessed with things.”

He adds: “I loved rugby but every time I lost I felt like I was a failure and I was always comparing myself to my brothers, so it was a very complicated relationship. There was a lot of anxiety.”

The family is from near Middlesbrough but all four brothers got scholarships to Sedbergh School, including Simpson-Daniel when he was 10. “It’s certainly a hotbed for rugby. They nurtured us and it became our lives,” he says.

He secured a professional contract when he left school and was drafted straight into the England national rugby sevens team where he travelled the world for two years.

It was during a tour in South Africa that he first came across biltong, which players used as an alternative to protein bars.

“Our protein bars were miserable and tasted horrendous,” he says. “But in South Africa everyone eats biltong like we eat crisps, It’s just steak so it’s a lot healthier.”

After a series of injuries during his second year, Simpson-Daniel retired from rugby and decided to study business at York University. “I wanted to learn how to make biltong and jerky as an alternative to protein bars and turn it into a business,” he says.

It’s likely that under Quinn’s guidance, New World Foods will grow quickly and then be sold for a significant return.

At that point, Simpson-Daniel says, he will leave the business and concentrate on other start-ups he’s been developing as a sideline.

He already has a number of brands in the pipeline. They include a fizzy drinks business, which he has just sold, and a chocolate brand - The Wizards Magic Chocolate - which contains just one per cent sugar.

He adds: “Business rescued me following rugby so it has a very special place in my heart, especially the food industry.”

Although he did some coaching to fund Kings while he was studying, Simpson-Daniel, who has a three-year-old son with his partner, says his rugby obsession means he can’t play it any more. “If I tried to play now it would take over my life. It holds too big a place spiritually in me,” he says.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Title: General manager of New World Foods (Europe)

Date of birth: October 3, 1989

Education: Sedbergh School; Business degree at York University

First job: Rugby player

Favourite holiday destination: Disneyworld, Florida

Favourite film: Interstellar

Favourite song: Lose Yourself, by Eminem

Last book read: 2001: A Space Odyssey, by Arthur C Clarke

Car driven: BMW 4 Series

Most Proud of: My son Alfie