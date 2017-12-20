Profits fall after “year of transition” for law firm Gordons

Legal firm Gordons saw its profits fall last year after what it called a “year of transition” for the firm.

Leeds-based Gordons announced net profits of £4.9m on a turnover of £15.4m for 2016-17, a decline from profits of £8.5m and turnover of £19.7m the year prior.

The firm said these figures have been followed by strong trading in the 2017-18 financial year, with the Yorkshire business understood to have been successful in securing significant new business wins and achieving increased turnover and profits.

Average partner remuneration for the year ended March 31 was markedly lower at £182,000, compared with £283,002 the year before.

The firm’s cash position was £1.6m.

Gordons managing partner, Paul Ayre, said: “We’ve undergone a lot of change in the last couple of years. That has now unravelled and we are set to return to growth this year, as a leaner, more focused business.”

The firm has offices in Leeds and Bradford and employs 198 people slightly ahead of the figures for the previous financial year.