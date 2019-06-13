Progeny adds HR to portfolio after acquisition of Halo

Wealth manager Progeny Group is to add human resources to its services to clients following the acquisition of Halo HR.

Leeds-based Progeny said that in line with its “acquire to hire” strategy, Halo HR’s management team and staff will join the firm.

Halo’s founder and managing director Samantha Moxham will take up the newly created role of HR director for Progeny.

Founded in June 2013, Halo HR works with a range of businesses from professional services to manufacturing, hospitality and retail as a retained outsourced HR solution. It offers a full range of HR services in areas such as contracts of employment, employee engagement and dispute resolution.

The acquisition sees Progeny build on its pre-existing retained relationship with Halo as its long-standing HR consultancy. It said the additional service offering will compliment Progeny Law’s “Club Legal by Progeny” transparent, fixed fee subscription service to give businesses cost effective and unrestricted access to both HR services and corporate legal support.

Neil Moles, managing director of Progeny, said: “We are delighted to welcome Samantha and her team into Progeny.

“We have worked closely together over the years and could not have found a better team to join our journey, adding a complimentary service to support Club Legal while allowing us to function appropriately as we continue to expand as a business.”

Samantha Moxham, founder and managing director of Halo HR, said: “Having supported Progeny throughout its considerable growth, both in terms of people but also geographically, joining the firm seemed the natural next step.

“I look forward to expanding our core business through Progeny, while enhancing the opportunities on offer for our employees through the firm’s national reach.”

A team from Progeny Law, led by Alistair Scott-Somers, acted as legal adviser to Progeny on the transaction.

Progeny Law is one of Progeny’s four business areas, which also include wealth management, asset management and private legal advisory.

Progeny provides wealth management, legal advice and asset management for private clients, corporates, charities and family offices.

It is the first multi-service professional platform designed to match client goals with those of the professionals advising them and has more than 45 investment professionals and more than 20 lawyers.

Earlier this year Progeny expanded into Scotland for the first time with the acquisition of Innovate Financial Services.