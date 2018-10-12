Promotion for Leeds-based Sky Bet’s Richard Flint as acquisition is cleared

RICHARD Flint, the business leader who has played a major role in the development of Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming, has been promoted to a new position.

The Stars Group Inc has announced that the UK Competition & Markets Authority has cleared its acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG).

The Leeds-based giant became a unicorn, a term used to describe a billion-pound tech company, during the summer when it was acquired by the Canadian group. The £3.4bn deal has now been approved by regulators.

Mr Flint has been appointed as executive chairman of SBG, having previously served as the chief executive officer of SBG.

Ian Proctor has been appointed as chief executive officer of SBG, having previously served as chief financial officer of SBG.

Conor Grant is appointed as chief operating officer of SBG. He is a former director of SBG’s gaming brands, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker. Mr Flint and Mr Proctor will report to The Stars Group’s chief executive officer, Rafi Ashkenazi, and Mr Grant will report to Mr. Proctor.

“I am delighted to announce SBG’s new senior management structure,” said Mr Ashkenazi. “We believe these appointments position us well to deliver our strategy to become the world’s favorite iGaming destination”.

“I am looking forward to helping shape the next chapter of growth for SBG as part of The Stars Group,” said Mr Flint. “I am confident that the new management structure, which includes an operational board for SBG, will allow us to maintain our unique culture that has delivered success over the years and continue delivering market share gains in the UK online betting and gaming market, building on our position as the UK’s most popular online betting brand.”

Mr Flint has been with SBG for nearly 16 years and has served as its chief executive officer for the last 10.

Mr. Flint has more than 20 years’ experience in online businesses, starting as a Channel Director at FT.com and then as the Product Director of online start-up flutter.com, which merged with Betfair in 2001. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company from 1997 to 1999.