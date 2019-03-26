PTSG delivers rise in revenue and profits

Premier Technical Services Group PLC, the niche specialist services provider, said it is confident about its prospects after delivering a rise in full year revenue and profits.

In the year ended December 31 2018, group revenue rose by 31 per cent to £69.1m and gross profit increased by 29 per cent to £35.0m.

John Foley, the chairman of Premier Technical Services Group PLC, commented: “The second half of 2018 saw the group make two further acquisitions, raise fresh equity proceeds of £20m and continue to deliver further healthy levels of organic turnover and profit growth. As a result of all these factors, I am pleased to report that record levels of turnover, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share were achieved in the year.

“Subsequent to the year end we announced the acquisition of Trinity Fire and Security Systems Limited, which greatly increases the size and offering of our Fire Solutions Division and percentage of turnover from recurring and maintenance activities.

“2019 has started well as we continue to deliver against our strategy to seek sector dominance in the markets we serve, and the board is both confident and enthusiastic about the group’s prospects and performance.”