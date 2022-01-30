PwC transaction services team in North delivered deals with total value of £8.5bn in 2021

PwC said this performance had been achieved during a period when many of clients were facing challenges caused by the pandemic.

More than half of the deals completed involved supporting corporate clients and private equity (PE) backed portfolio companies with buy and build growth strategies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Smith, Transaction Services Partner said: “We have seen record-breaking deal activity over the last 12 months, with demand for our expertise remaining strong particularly in areas such as technology, transformation and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Looking ahead, there is still pent up demand for deals and this will play a key role in the economic recovery with clients looking to us to solve their most pressing issues.

More than half of the deals completed involved supporting corporate clients and private equity (PE) backed portfolio companies with buy and build growth strategies.

“Our recent CEO Survey shows that a successful vaccine roll out and significant Government funding have given the UK a head start on recovery. Meanwhile our listed assets represent good value, at a time when many investors have full war chests to spend on resilient businesses. The challenge and opportunity is to attract the right investments and partnerships to deliver sustainable growth across the UK.”

The TS team has expanded in the North of England with 28 new recruits over 2021 across areas of specialism including data analytics, financial due diligence, SPA advice and valuations. There have been nine promotions announced this month.