PwC transaction services team in North delivered deals with total value of £8.5bn in 2021

PwC said this performance had been achieved during a period when many of clients were facing challenges caused by the pandemic.
More than half of the deals completed involved supporting corporate clients and private equity (PE) backed portfolio companies with buy and build growth strategies.
Joel Smith, Transaction Services Partner said: “We have seen record-breaking deal activity over the last 12 months, with demand for our expertise remaining strong particularly in areas such as technology, transformation and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Looking ahead, there is still pent up demand for deals and this will play a key role in the economic recovery with clients looking to us to solve their most pressing issues.
“Our recent CEO Survey shows that a successful vaccine roll out and significant Government funding have given the UK a head start on recovery. Meanwhile our listed assets represent good value, at a time when many investors have full war chests to spend on resilient businesses. The challenge and opportunity is to attract the right investments and partnerships to deliver sustainable growth across the UK.”
The TS team has expanded in the North of England with 28 new recruits over 2021 across areas of specialism including data analytics, financial due diligence, SPA advice and valuations. There have been nine promotions announced this month.
Charlotte Hedar, Transaction Services director said: “We continue to invest in people and capability, as shown by the recent suite of promotions for our people. We are hugely proud of our diverse and experienced team, all we achieved in 2021 and the positive outlook we see ahead for 2022. We are enthusiastic and keen to engage with clients to explore ways we can create and enhance value, and with our continued investment we are well positioned to support clients in the year ahead.”