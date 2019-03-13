Queen biopic boosts trade at Everyman cinema chain

Have your say

Upmarket cinema chain Everyman saw rapid growth last year amid an aggressive expansion drive.

The group reported a 27.7 per cent jump in revenue to £51.9m, boosted by a spate of new openings.

Five new cinemas opened in the 12 months to date, taking the total to 26 sites with 84 screens. Underlying earnings were up 38.2 per cent to £9.2m.

Everyman has committed to at least 14 more venues, including seven this year.

Last year was a record period for the British cinema industry, with admissions reaching 177 million - the highest level since 1970, with films like Bohemian Rhapsody earning millions at the box office.