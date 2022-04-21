The figure is well ahead of the 16 awards the region attracted in 2021 and sees Yorkshire ahead of the North West, Scotland and Wales.

In total, Yorkshire firms won 15 awards for International Trade, six for Innovation and one for Sustainable Development.

The winning firms for innovation were:

Chris Rea of AESSEAL

Care’s Laboratory in Barnsley,

Tickhill Engineering in Doncaster,

Brandon Medical in Leeds,

Essential Healthcare in Birstall,

Special Quality Alloys won an award for International Trade.

Jemmtec Engineering (trading as Magma Ceramics and Catalysts) in Dewsbury

The Body Doctor in Denby Dale, near Huddersfield.

For international trade, South Yorkshire very much led the way:

Rotherham: Corrosion Resistant Materials and Waterman Corporate Enterprises,

Essential Healthcare Solutions among the winners.

Sheffield: ICD Europe, Loadhog, Special Quality Alloys, Sports: 80, Sumo Group and Watermill.

They were joined by:

A-Safe from Elland, near Halifax

Jack Brodie, Subpixel and Quality Bearings Online in Leeds

Regal Food Products and The London Oil Refining Company in Bradford

The University of Huddersfield.

Finally, Rotherham’s AESSEAL won an award for sustainable development with its citation reading: “AESSEAL plc provides clear leadership both within the company and to the wider sector through its Betterworld.Solutions philanthropic initiative and has demonstrated a wide range of positive sustainable development impacts.

“It is particularly commended for its vision in developing new talent through its outreach work.”

Managing director and founder Chris Rea said that the latest Queen’s Award was the greatest single honour that can be bestowed on a business and underlined the importance of commercial success being combined with a strong environmental conscience.

He said: “This is a significant boost for morale and will help focus our attention even more on the importance of doing what we can, working with major industry globally, to tackle the climate crisis.”

Thomas Owens, CEO at Essential Healthcare Solutions, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this most prestigious Queen’s Award for Enter-prise.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our team and business and it’s great to be recognised on a national level.

“We are experiencing significant business growth here at Essential Healthcare Solutions and are continuously committed to developing and delivering the best in innovative solutions to our customers – so we’re truly honoured to have received an accolade in support of this.”

This year, 232 businesses representing every part of the United Kingdom and a range of sectors have been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen on her birthday as among the best in the country.

Awards have been won in the categories of International Trade (141 winners), Innovation (51), Sustainable Development (31) and Promoting Opportunity (9).

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than The Queen’s Awards.

“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.