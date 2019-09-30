Quest Waste Management reveals plans to double in size

Cleaning firm Quest Waste Management has embarked on an expansion plan which could see the firm double in three years.

Quest, which was founded in November 2014 and operates across the UK from its base in Ossett, West Yorkshire, is expanding its existing team of 26 people to more than 50.

It has also committed to spending almost £800k over the next six months on specialist wet waste removal and recycling vehicles to gain extra capacity to meet growing demand for its services.

The plan is launched after Quest adopted the workforce management system JobWatch from Leeds-based BigChange..

JobWatch combines CRM, smart job scheduling, vehicle tracking and a series of mobile applications to eliminate paper record keeping and automate many of the manual processes undertaken by mobile workers.

Ivan Smyth, Managing Director at Quest Waste Management, said: “Quest is expanding with confidence thanks to BigChange.

"The insight and agility we gain through using JobWatch means we are winning more business; we are expanding as a result and we are able to offer a level of customer service that is unrivalled in our industry.

"When a customer calls, we can tell them within seconds whether we will be able to do the job and when we can arrive.”

“JobWatch has transformed our business. Before BigChange we managed our operations using a daily spreadsheet and a mountain of paper.

"Each job would require at least 20 pieces of paper - including risk assessments, method statements and maps - as well as the timesheets and vehicle records that mobile workers compile each day.

"We’ve eliminated this paperwork, we can now run our mobile workforce operation 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection, and we’ve gained a lot more insight into our operations.”

Martin Port, founder and CEO of BigChange, said: “Quest is a great example of what happens when ambitious companies start using BigChange, gaining complete visibility of its operations and a scalable, state of the art means of managing its mobile workforce.

"Quest has made huge strides forward in terms of efficiency and customer service with JobWatch, and gained the insight and agility it needs to expand the business with confidence.”