Quickline is selected for £6m project to improve rural connectivity in North Yorkshire

Bigblu Broadband, a leading provider of alternative super-fast broadband services, said its subsidiary, Quickline Communications, has been selected to lead a £6m project to boost rural connectivity in North Yorkshire.

The project will focus on bringing mobile connectivity to the region, where 35 per cent of the population currently has no 4G mobile coverage.

It will also test how superfast mobile connectivity can benefit North Yorkshire in boosting tourism, tackling social isolation and acting as an early warning system for flooding emergencies.

Quickline’s partners include a number of specialist small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and the universities of York and Lancaster.

The partnership has secured £4.5m of Government funding with a further £2m being added by the industry partners.

The project, which follows the technical partners’ previous work with the 5G Rural Integrated Testbed project (5GRIT), will investigate how rural mobile connectivity can be improved by developing new technologies, apps and services tailored for rural areas.

It aims to understand how the public, private and community sectors can work together to reduce the cost of delivering mobile access in rural areas.

The project is supported by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, as part of the 5G Rural Connected Communities Trials and Testbed programme. This £30m programme supports national projects to determine how best to use the 5G technology to deliver services across the entire nation.

Andrew Walwyn, CEO of Bigblu Broadband, said: “This is great news for Quickline and we are delighted that it has been selected to lead such a prestigious project. As one of the UK’s largest wireless internet service providers, Quickline continues to work closely with various Public Sector bodies and is focused on improving rural connectivity.”

Steve Jagger, chief executive of Quickline Communications, added: “Quickline’s mission is to use innovation in equipment and approach to bring ubiquitous coverage of high-speed data and associated services across the harder to reach parts of the country.”