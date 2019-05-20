Rebrand for Glass Technology Services to support expansion

Have your say

Sheffield-based Glass Technology Services will today reveal a rebranding as it continues its expansion programme.

The firm, which works across the high tech, food, drinks and spirits and pharmaceutical sectors, has added an ‘experts in glass’ strap line.

Operations Director Gareth Jones oversaw the process and believes the brand refresh continues the organisation’s focus on the future.

He said: “Since our foundation we’ve continually evolved and adapted to give our customers the best possible analysis, advice and overall experience we can.

“Now we have a strong, fresh identity to reflect the breadth of exceptional work, capabilities and support provided by our technical experts.”

The new branding continues a strategic investment programme across the company, which has already seen the expansion of its consultancy division, a refreshed training programme, the commissioning of new plant and analytical equipment expanding capabilities and capacity, a continued focus on skills and training with academic, vocational and knowledge exchange programmes.

In developing the new brand, Glass Technology Services held a series of internal workshops with staff to establish clear company values, vision and image.

The design agency shadowed operations to understand company culture in order to inspire the design principals.

Glass Technology Services is accredited to ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 standards.