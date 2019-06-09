Record breaking sum raised for youth homelessness charity

More than 400 cyclists from the business community saddled up to raise money for youth homelessness charity, LandAid.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon raised more than £22,000 this year, bringing to £80,000 the amount raised for charity to date.

The money raised will go towards the renovation of empty and derelict properties to create safe, affordable homes. Teams from Carter Jonas’ network of offices joined with cyclists from across the UK’s business community to tackle 30, 50 or 75 mile routes through the Yorkshire countryside.

Organised by cycling specialist Iconic Cycling Events, the Pedalthon started and ended at Castle Howard for the first time this year. Food stops along the route showcased some of the best produce the region has to offer. The ride is supported by Yorkshire producers including Yorkshire Tea, Yorkshire Provender, Appletons Butchers, Riverford Organic Farmers, Bothams of Whitby, Haribo, Wold Top Brewery and Wensleydale Creamery.

Projects in Leeds and Hull benefitted from LandAid grants last year. Working with young residents, Canopy Housing in Leeds created eight bed spaces in two empty terraced houses, while Hull-based Doorstep renovated an empty two-storey block of flats to provide supported housing for young parents and their babies.

Paul Morrish, chief executive of LandAid, said: “We’re proud to once again be the chosen charity for the wonderful Carter Jonas pedalthon. Having ridden it this year, I know some of those hills are amazingly tough and we are very appreciative of everyone’s efforts to support our work with young people facing homelessness.”

Mark Granger, chief executive of Carter Jonas, added: “A huge thank you to our friends in the business community who step up each year to help us raise money for this great cause. We greatly appreciate the support received from sponsors and food producers to make this year’s the best event yet and to help achieve a positive and lasting impact on the lives of so many young people.”

For more information and to register for next year’s ride visit the website visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.