Record revnues for Barnsley-based Billington Holdings

Billington Holdings has announced record revenues with profits up 38 per cent to £2.68 million.

The Barnsley-based structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists increased revenue by 19.7 per cent to £47.15 million.

Its EPS increased 39.1 per cent to 17.80 pence and it said it expected continued successful delivery of large European project and the prospect for future works

Billington Structures was awarded two contracts with a combined value of £30 million in June 2019 ensuring production volumes are likely to remain at similar levels

Mark Smith, Chief Executive of Billington, commented:

"I am very pleased with the Group performance in the first half of the year, continuing the strong momentum from 2018. We started the year with a record order book and consequently the first half has been a very busy period for the Group across all our businesses. We have continued to build our order book with further significant contracts secured.

"Whilst the overall market continues to be uncertain, the outlook for Billington remains positive, particularly given the Group's ability to target a diverse range of projects insulating us, in part, from any temporary slowdowns in the market. I look forward to the remainder of the year and beyond with cautious optimism."