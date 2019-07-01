Red Hall in Leeds is put up for sale

The historic headquarters of The Rugby Football League in Leeds has been put on the market.

Red Hall is being marketed by the Leeds office of global property consultancy, Knight Frank. Red Hall will be sold with the adjacent Coach House and offers are invited for the freehold interest.

Jonathan Hyland, partner at Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to buy one of the city’s most iconic houses.”

Dating back to the mid-17th Century, Red Hall is a substantial, Grade II listed building which has been extensively refurbished.

It is currently an office building, but Knight Frank said, subject to planning consent, it offers potential for a variety of alternative uses including residential, hotel, restaurant, residential or nursing care, private school or nursery. The land and buildings occupy a site of approximately 3.23 acres.

The majority of the land surrounding Red Hall is owned by Leeds City Council which has produced a planning brief for the Red Hall area, detailing opportunities and design principles for the redevelopment of the Red Hall site.

The council’s ownership to the rear is allocated for housing, which has been carried forward from the 2006 Unitary Development Plan. The former playing fields and open space to the front of Red Hall have a proposed residential allocation in the site allocations plan.

Mr Hyland said: “Red Hall is approximately four miles to the north east of the city centre, close to the junction with the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road and its location will be

substantially improved with the development of the new East Leeds Orbital Road, the construction of which is due to start this autumn.”