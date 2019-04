Have your say

REDCENTRIC, the IT managed services provider, today revealed that its trading results for the year were in line with the board’s expectations.

The company has published a trading update for the year ended March 31 2019.

The trading update added: “Net debt at March 31 2019 was £17.6m which was ahead of the board’s expectations and is a reduction of £10.1m since this time last year.”

The company will report its full year results for the year ended March 31 2019 on June 25 2019.