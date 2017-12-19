Redhall’s Jordan manufacturing secures nuclear contract

A manufacturing business which is owned by a Yorkshire-based company has secured a deal with connections to the nuclear sector.

Wakefield-based Redhall, the manufacturing and services group, has announced that its Jordan Manufacturing business has secured a key role in support of Cavendish Nuclear, a subsidiary of Babcock International Group PLC, for the delivery of specialist handling and containment systems to process nuclear material for Sellafield Ltd.

Babcock recently announced that Cavendish Nuclear has been awarded a 10-year contract with Sellafield.

Worth up to £95 million over the first three years, Cavendish Nuclear will provide Sellafield with design, manufacture and supply of complex bespoke equipment for the treatment and management of nuclear materials.

A spokesman said: “Jordan Manufacturing has secured, through a teaming agreement with Cavendish Nuclear, a key role in the delivery of this contract and will manufacture containment systems and associated process equipment. It is anticipated that this will be worth up to £18 million over the first three years.”

Phil Brierley, CEO of Redhall, said: “We are delighted to have secured a key role supporting Cavendish Nuclear in the delivery of this strategically important programme. This opportunity clearly reflects the capabilities Jordan Manufacturing has developed over many years in the supply of highly complex containment systems and gives the business good visibility over its order book for a number of years to come.”