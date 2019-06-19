Region’s bars and restaurants among global award shortlist

Four of Yorkshire’s most stylish bars and restaurants will join food and drink spaces from around the world at an international awards ceremony after being shortlisted in the Bar and Restaurant Design Awards.

The Coach House and The Lantern Room in Huddersfield, Bert’s in Hull and Lost and Found in Sheffield are among shortlisted entries from over 70 countries.

Lost and Found in Sheffield

The shortlist includes 329 entries from 276 projects in 43 different categories and feature the world’s leading architects, interior designers, lighting designers, and restaurant and bar operators.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony in London in October.

The awards celebrate the best food and beverage spaces from around the globe in all types of environments including hotels, transport, business, culture, leisure, and retail.

The Coach House and The Lantern Room are part of the Manor House, a grade two listed building in Lindley, Huddersfield, which underwent a £4.5m transformation into a boutique hotel.

Bert's in Hull

Bert’s is Hull’s new pizzeria and gelato restaurant, which opened in the city’s Fruit Market last summer.

Meanwhile, The Lost & Found on Eccleshall Road, is one of Sheffield’s newest dining and drinking spots. Horticulture-inspired mythical professor Victoria B Darcy is the inspiration behind the design, as well as the city’s industrial heritage and its location near the Botanical Gardens.