Region set for £90m boost as part of Northern Gas Networks' £1.25bn investment programme

Leeds-based Northern Gas Networks has revealed a £1.25bn investment into its network as part of a five year plan it claims will bring £90m in benefit to the region.

Northern Gas Network's investment is part of its business plans for next five years which it said is the most ambitious programme of service improvements it has committed itself to to date.

Northern Gas Network is investing 1.25bn

A spokesperson said: "The plan, developed with views and insights from 189,000 stakeholders, aims to deliver long-term savings to customers as well as leading plans to tackle climate change, supporting the most vulnerable in society and providing enduring social and economic value to the region it serves."

Northern Gas Networks has pledged to reduce the average customer bill by 8.6 per cent up until 2026, which equates to a reduction of £150 million over five years.

Northern Gas Networks will invest a further £800 million across the region until 2026, with an additional £440 million spent on operating and maintaining the network to ensure even greater levels of safety and reliability.

Northern Gas Networks plans to reduce its business carbon footprint by 47 per cent over five years, pledging to become carbon neutral by 2031 as part of its drive to tackle climate change.

Northern Gas Networks

The plan outlines how these goals will be achieved, including through reducing gas leakage by 24 per cent through the continued modernisation of the gas network, introducing new measures to reduce plastic waste, investing in a cleaner vehicle fleet and planting 40,000 trees throughout its network.

Mark Horsley, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Gas Networks, said: “At Northern Gas Networks we have a responsibility to deliver a great value service to our customers throughout the North of England. Our business plan for 2021-2026 is our most ambitious yet and has been shaped by the most extensive consultation exercise in our company’s history.

"More than 189,000 voices across the region have influenced our plan, and importantly 92% of customers and 96% of future customers have confirmed that they support the proposals they have helped to shape.

“As a business in the heart of the region, our responsibility goes much further than simply delivering a good service, it’s about being a positive influence on the communities that we live and work in and delivering long term prosperity throughout the North. That includes environmental leadership to tackle climate change, supporting the most vulnerable customers in our communities and providing enduring social and economic value to the people that we serve to ensure long-term economic growth and prosperity for the region.”

Northern Gas Networks submitted its final plan to the energy regulator, Ofgem on Monday 9 December, following rigorous reviews and challenge from its independent Customer Engagement Panel (CEG) and Ofgem’s independent Consumer Challenge Panel.