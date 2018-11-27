Renew delivers ‘strong’ full year results

Have your say

ENGINEERING services group Renew Holdings today said it had delivered a “strong set of results” which has given it a solid foundation for 2019.

In the year ended September 30 2018, the group’s adjusted operating profit rose by 9.6 per cent to £31.1m.

David M Forbes, the company’s chairman said: “I am encouraged by another set of excellent results which demonstrates the continued progress in executing our long-standing strategy by growing the business in our chosen markets both organically and through selective complementary acquisitions.

“Our solid foundations allow the board to look forward to 2019 with confidence.”