Morrisons achieves fourth consecutive Christmas of like-for-like sales growth

Morrisons’ like-for-like sales excluding fuel were up 3.6 per cent in the nine weeks to January 6, as the supermarket chain reported that it “performed well” in the run up to Christmas.

In a trading update, Bradford-based Morrisons said: “As has been widely reported, there was a change in consumer behaviour during the period. Morrisons performed well, sustaining a strong offer and trading the business hard for customers. We were again more competitive, with the price of our basket of key Christmas items the same as last year.

David Potts Photo: Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA Wire

“Customer satisfaction increased significantly. It is an important measure of our turnaround progress, especially during the busiest weeks ahead of Christmas and New Year. The strongest areas of improvement were colleague friendliness and checkout experience, which was thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our team of food makers and shopkeepers.”

David Potts, the chief executive, said: “This is Morrisons’ fourth consecutive Christmas of like for like sales growth during the turnaround. Our performance shows colleagues are listening hard and responding to customers, providing consistently great value and good quality when it matters most. I would once again like to thank the whole Morrisons team for what they continue to do for our customers.

“Morrisons is well set to keep improving the shopping trip and become more and more relevant for more customers”.

Morrisons said that its 2018/19 year-end expectations are unchanged.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Morrisons has for the most part contributed to a Christmas period in the UK which can be summarised as so far, so good. It hands the baton over to its larger rivals in good shape, although numbers from Tesco and Sainsbury are likely to eclipse this update.

“Like for like sales growth has been largely driven by wholesale, which is a core part of the company’s strategy. Meanwhile, the fact that this update represents the fourth consecutive growth in the festive season is testament to the fact that Morrisons can up its game when required at the right time, and from an investment perspective, whilst the projected dividend yield of 3.2% is fair to middling, it is underpinned by a special dividend as announced at the halfway stage back in September. The strength of this update has also enabled Morrisons to leave its previous full-year guidance unchanged.”