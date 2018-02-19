Morrisons announces acquisition of Yorkshire egg business Chippindale Foods

BRADFORD-based supermarket chain Morrisons today announced it has acquired Chippindale Foods, a major supplier of free range eggs.

A spokesman said: “The acquisition means that Morrisons will make even more of its own fresh food and become more competitive for customers on these important everyday products.

“It will also bring forward the date at which all Morrisons eggs will come from non-caged hens from the current commitment of 2025.”

Morrisons is already the largest supermarket customer for British farmers and makes most of its own fresh food in 17 manufacturing sites and 491 stores, including bakery, seafood, meat, fruit and vegetables, flowers and chilled processed products.

The statement added: “The addition of the Chippindale Foods business will enable Morrisons to work closely with egg farmers to support a sustainable supply chain, the welfare of hens and the quality of their eggs.”

Nick Chippindale, the managing director, will stay with the business and the 54 staff employed at the site at Flaxby, North Yorkshire, will become Morrisons staff in a growing manufacturing business.

Andrew Thornber, Morrisons’ manufacturing director, said: “The addition of Chippindale Foods to our fresh food manufacturing business will give us the opportunity to build on our deep relationships with British farmers and become even more competitive for our supermarket and wholesale customers.”