New non-executive director appointed at Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons

A businessman with extensive experience in the fast moving consumer goods sector is taking on a senior role at Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons.

The board of Wm Morrison Supermarkets has announced the appointment of Kevin Havelock as non-executive director, with effect from February 1 2018.

He will also be appointed to the audit, corporate compliance and responsibility, nomination and remuneration committees.

In a statement, Morrisons said: “Kevin has significant experience within FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), most recently having been a member of the executive committee at Unilever and president of Global Refreshment, which comprises Unilever’s drinks and ice cream brands.”

Andrew Higginson, the chairman, said: “Kevin is an excellent addition to the Morrisons board. At Unilever, he has been responsible for growing some of the world’s most successful food and drink brands and he also knows the UK grocery market extremely well.”

Mr Havelock said: “I am really looking forward to making a contribution at Morrisons, a company that I’ve known and respected for many years.”