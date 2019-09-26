Revealed - the shortlist for this year's Variety Yorkshire Business Awards

THE shortlist for this year’s Yorkshire Business Awards has been revealed.

The annual awards, organised by Variety, the Children’s Charity, are set to take place on December 6 at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds.

Springwater School is just one of those to benefit from Variety's work.

This year’s Board of the Year category will be contested by construction firm NG Bailey, chemicals business Croda and fitness firm Pure Gym.

The Standout Small Business Award sees retailer Kit and Kaboodal, car leasing firm Synergy and legal practice rradar shortlisted.

And SME of the Year saw manufacturers Sewtec and A-Safe, as well as printing firm Bluetree, all make the grade.

The Business Leader of the Year will be revealed on the day.

The scene from last year's event.

The awards have generated more than £3m for Variety over the years.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, who sat on the judging panel, said: "This year's shortlisting was exceptionally difficult.

"We agonised over the process and had to make some really tough choices. All of those who made the list should be extremely proud.

"The focus is now on the December event and ensuring we do Variety proud.

"The work it does is so very important to families and the chairty deserves nothing less than our complete and total support."

The keynote speaker this year is renowned investigative journalist and author Tom Bower, a former reporter for the BBC’s Panorama who has authored a number of best-selling books on the likes Richard Branson, Jeremy Corbyn and Gordon Brown.

It will also be presented by Louise Minchin, one of the main presenters of BBC Breakfast.

Louise has previously anchored news bulletins on BBC 1 and the News Channel.

Organisers Variety will be hoping to replicate the success of the 2018 event which raised £138,155 for the charity.

Last year’s guest speaker was former Prime Minister Sir John Major while there were awards for former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett and author Gervaise Finn who each received the Bobby Caplin Yorkshire Legend award.

The Bobby Caplin Yorkshire Legend award was also presented to author and education expert Gervaise Finn, who praised the value young people bring to the world in terms of creating new innovations and developing fresh ways of thinking.

Last year's winners took the shape of Debbie Bestwick from Team 17 who was named Business Leader of the Year went Debbie Bestwick of Team 17, Bettys and Taylors who won Board of the Year, Twinkl who won Standout Small Business and Sumo Digital who were named the SME of the Year.