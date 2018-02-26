Revealed: The Yorkshire Fastest 50 2018

TODAY we publish the Yorkshire Fastest 50 for 2018, the comprehensive list of the region’s fastest-growing companies.

Organised by leading law firm Ward Hadaway and backed by The Yorkshire Post, the list highlights and celebrates the achievements of the profitable, privately-owned companies in the region which have grown their turnover by the largest amount in recent years.

This year’s Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 spans a wide range of sectors, from construction companies and car dealerships to manufacturers and retailers.

Philip Jordan, a partner in Ward Hadaway’s Leeds office, said: “We are very proud to present the eighth Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 which once again has produced a diverse mix, but with one common thread, in that they all have a passion to see Yorkshire succeed.

“The list demonstrates the sheer variety of companies who are succeeding in growing their businesses, creating jobs and prosperity and attracting investment into the region.

“It is these companies which are the growth drivers of the Yorkshire economy and they deserve the accolades and the attention which being in the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 brings them.

“This year’s list is impressive. All of those listed have consistently grown their businesses over a number of years whilst remaining profitable – something which we can all celebrate.”

The 2018 Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 has been compiled and verified using publicly available information from Companies House.

Following today’s publication of the full A to Z list, the Fastest 50 Awards will take place at Aspire in Leeds on Friday March 16, when the winners will be revealed.

Awards will be given to the fastest growing small, medium and large businesses with one of these three winners going on to be named the overall fastest growing Yorkshire business for 2018.

This year, Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, will speak at the event.

Before he became an MP, Sir Keir was a human rights lawyer, co-founding Doughty Street Chambers in 1990 and conducting cases in the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

He has also worked to help eradicate the death penalty in a number of countries. From 2002 to 2007 Sir Keir worked as human rights adviser to the Policing Board in Northern Ireland, monitoring compliance of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with the Human Rights Act.

In 2008 he was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales, a role he held until 2013.

After stepping down as DPP, Sir Keir worked with Doreen Lawrence and victims’ groups to draft a victims’ law, which was included in Labour’s 2015 election manifesto.

He continues to be a patron of Victims’ Forum, a group dedicated to championing victims’ rights.

He studied law at Leeds University and St Edmund Hall, Oxford, and has published several books including Three Pillars of Liberty: Political Rights and Freedoms in the UK (1996) and European Human Rights Law (1999).

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, who will also speak at the Fastest 50 awards, said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces once again with Ward Hadaway to celebrate the dynamic firms that make Yorkshire the best place to do business.

“As Brexit approaches, and devolution agreements start to take shape, it is more important than ever that the voice of our region’s business community is heard in the corridors of power.

“We’re delighted that Sir Keir Starmer has agreed to attend the awards and provide insights into Labour’s vision for the post-Brexit world. Guests at our awards will be very keen to hear Sir Keir’s views on how the UK can prosper after it leaves the EU.

“He’s the latest in a long line of high profile speakers who have ensured the Fastest 50 awards event is always a memorable and enjoyable occasion.”

The winners will also participate in a Facebook live broadcast, which is due to take place in May.

Here is the Yorkshire Fastest 50 for 2018 in alphabetical order:

AllGas 1 Ltd, Barnsley: A Yorkshire-based specialist supplier and maintainer of gas and electrical appliances and accessories. The company provides domestic gas metering installation, replacement, repair and associated support services throughout the UK. This includes policy meter exchanges, gas escapes and meter faults.

A. Andrews & Sons (Marbles & Tiles) Ltd: A hard wall and floor tiling contractor established in 1886.

A-SAFE, Elland: This company invented the first fixed polymer safety barrier in 2001 and manufactures them for the industrial workplace.

Atlas Leisure Homes, Hull: The company has its head office in Hull and has been designing holiday homes for more than 30 years.

Awesome Merchandise, Leeds: The company makes custom merchandise all in-house, including T-shirts for bands, stickers for artists, banners for events and more. The company was set up in 2005 after its founder began making badges so he could get through university.

Azzure IT, Sheffield: This company was last year’s small business winners. Rated as the UK’s leading Microsoft Gold Partner, Azzure IT is a specialist provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions with over 20 years’ experience implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions.

Beechwood Leisure, Thirsk: A family owned and run used caravan dealership which was established in 1992.

Beverley Funerals Limited, Beverley: Founded in 2012, Beverley Funerals Limited is located in Beverley, Yorkshire. The company provides a bespoke service, tailored to its clients’ needs.

Bonus Electrical, Leeds: Founded by Eric Boanas in 1962, Bonus Electrical began as a standard independent electrical wholesaler. It has grown over the years and now has branches across Yorkshire and a national distribution centre in Kingswood. It also offers local, national and international delivery.

Carnaby Caravans Limited, Bridlington: The company was set up in 1976 and is a retailer offering luxury accommodation for families.

Castle Employment, Scarborough: Recruitment company Castle Employment is in the list for the second year in a row. With offices in Scarborough, Leeds and York, the company provides temporary, permanent and contract staff for businesses across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Caval, Leeds: This is the third year in a row Caval of Leeds has appeared in the list. The construction recruitment specialist operates across a range of sectors. Clients include Laing O’Rourke, Bellway and Interserve.

Classic & Sportscar Centre, Malton: Formerly Grundy Mack, it is a classic car dealership which is now in its 26th year of business. The company buys and sells classic, vintage and collectors cars.

CNG (Group) Limited, Harrogate: The subsidiary of the group, Contract Natural Gas, has appeared in the list four times. The business offers gas tariffs to suit companies of any size. CNG was established in 1994 and has developed into a major player in the SME gas market.

Concorde BGW Group, Doncaster: With roots dating back to the 1960s, Concorde BGW Group is best-known for its design and build projects in the leisure and hospitality sectors. The team has created spaces and buildings on everything from military bases to residential developments.

Consult Search & Selection, Sheffield: Founded in 2003, Consult Search & Selection are recruiters of commercial and clinical roles within the dental, audiology, medical devices, animal health and scientific markets in the UK and internationally.

Cover Structure, Leeds: A family business established in 1991 by Frank Quinlan, Cover Structure has more than 30 years of experience, providing cladding and glazing solutions for the public sector, leisure and industrial and commercial sectors.

Dunnington Electricals Ltd, Harrogate: The company specialises in industrial and commercial electrical projects, alongside public sector schemes such as schools, medical centres and community buildings.

East Riding Sacks Limited, York: Paper sack company East Riding Sacks Ltd is a manufacturer of multi-wall paper sacks. Based in Stamford Bridge, York, its production facility has the capacity to manufacture and distribute up to 150,000,000 paper sacks per year.

F & G Holdings, Barnsley: The company provides truck servicing, new and used truck sales and genuine truck parts for a wide range of makes and models.

The Green Group, Maltby: The company has 25 years of experience and is a collective of established companies with business interests including logistics, pallet network, international and serviced offices.

headoffice3, Pudsey:Last year’s medium winners, the company offers fit-out and construction services to the schools, commercial and residential sectors.

Healthcare 21, Leeds: Set up in 2003, Healthcare 21 operates across the UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland. The company is a supplier of healthcare solutions, including medical devices, equipment and services to enhance patient care.

Hesco Bastion, Leeds: Hesco Bastion has now appeared in the list for the second year in a row. The company designs and manufactures rapidly deployable barrier systems as well as armour, flood barriers and protective structures. Since 1991, the company’s products have been deployed in a range of hostile environments, including at the UK base in Afghanistan.

Hisense UK Limited, Leeds: The company was set up in 2012 and were last year’s large and overall winners. Hisense UK Ltd is a Leeds-based subsidiary of China-based Hisense Company Ltd, an electronics and consumer goods manufacturer. Products include televisions, refrigerators, freezers, laundry units, tablet computers and mobile phones.

J Rotherham, York: A specialist stone masons, offering stone fireplaces, kitchen worktops and architectural and designer stonework. The company was founded in 1927 by former quarryman and founding master mason, Henry Rotherham.

Kaye Aluminium (Holdings) Limited, Doncaster: The company produces aluminium profiles for the building, electronic and automotive market sectors.

Kelkay, Goole: Founded more than 15 years ago, Kelkay is a family business which creates garden landscaping products. The company manufactures and distributes decorative aggregates, paving and water features through gardening retailers in the UK.

Logical Personnel Solutions, Leeds: Logical is a recruitment and manpower provision business, operating nationwide, offshore and internationally through its network of offices. Founded in 2006, the business has diversified over the years into the construction, facilities management, logistics, manufacturing, training, fleet solutions and energy and process markets.

Millgate Connect Limited, Sheffield: In July 1996, Millgate opened its first office in South Yorkshire providing IT and communication solutions for businesses nationwide.

Orbital Umbrella Limited, Barnsley: Since 2008 Orbital has supported UK-based contract workers engaged on agency assignments, by providing PAYE and self-employed payroll options.

Patrington Haven Leisure Park, Hull: The company was started by Graham Sparkes in 1984 and is still owned and operated by the Sparkes family. Originally Patrington Haven Leisure Park was known as RAF Patrington.

PAW (Holdings) Limited, Skipton: Founded by Alan Walker in 2001 and headquartered in Skipton, North Yorkshire, PAW is a designer, manufacturer and installer of pre-engineered light gauge building systems.

Peter Ward Homes, Beverley: The company is an independent housebuilder in East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

Priestley Homes, Leeds: A developer specialising in the conversion of historic buildings. The company has projects across Leeds, Bradford, Manchester and Liverpool. They include The Grand Mill and Quebec Street in Bradford and Kirkstall Design Centre in Leeds.

Production Park, Wakefield: Founded in July 2009, Production Park offers 300,000 sq ft of Live Events space in South Kirkby, Wakefield. It is home to Backstage Academy, a training facility created for the live events industry. The institute provides training for the next generation of Live Events professionals.

Pure Retirement, Leeds: The company is a Leeds-based mortgage lender with experience in the equity release market.

Redline Specialist Cars, Knaresborough: The North Yorkshire company stocks a huge selection of sports cars, supercars and performance cars as well as prestige and 4x4 vehicles.

RN Wooler & Co Ltd, Keighley: The company also appeared in the 2015 list. It has undertaken a range of construction and civil engineering projects from a classroom remodelling to a multi-million pound new-build hotel.

Roy Hatfield Group, Rotherham: A family-owned company, the Roy Hatfield Group has been located in the Yorkshire region for more than 45 years. It has four main areas of operation, the Metals and Minerals division, Hatfield Energy Ltd, gypsum recycling and industrial and environmental services.

Scan-Thors (UK) Limited, Keighley: Founded in 1990, Scan-Thors (UK) is a mail-order wholesale business based in Keighley.

Sigma, Castleford: Sigma has more than 20 years’ experience, provides supply, consolidation, management and re-use of fixtures and fittings as well as shop fitting and project management for retailers. They also appeared in last year’s Fastest 50 list.

SmartSearch, Leeds: In 2004 the company created one of the first electronic individual Anti Money Laundering (AML) verification services. Today it delivers Anti Money Laundering (AML) searches and verifications on individuals and businesses across the UK and international markets.

Team17, Wakefield: Established 24 years ago, this Wakefield company has released over 70 games across numerous gaming platforms with sales in excess of 65 million units. This is the second year in a row the company has appeared in the list.

TEF Transport Limited, Bridlington: A Scarborough-based Logistics Company with a fleet of 34 tractor units, 60 trailers and 12 rigid vehicles ranging from vans to 1.7 tonne and 26 tonne vehicles. It has 70,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space with BRC Accredited warehousing system, which works in conjunction with a traffic management system.

Terberg DTS (UK) Ltd, Elland: Founded in 2000, Terberg DTS is a supplier of specialist vehicles and support for the seaport, distribution and aviation sectors. Its portfolio includes yard and terminal tractors, off highway container chassis and roll trailers, mobile harbour cranes and ground support equipment for the aviation markets.

The Harris Partnership, Wakefield: The Harris Partnership is a national architectural practice in the commercial field undertaking commissions throughout the UK on all building types via five regional offices. This is the second year in a row it has appeared in the list.

The Tex Services Group, Leeds: A leading facilities service, maintenance and repair company based in Leeds. The group provides services for commercial and domestic needs.

Verona, Leeds: Founded as The Mosaic Tile Company in 1999, the company is a distributor of tiles and mosaics in natural stone, glass, porcelain and ceramic. It has strong relationships with some of the world’s leading quarries and manufacturers.

Wilsons Furnishers (Holdings) Limited, Rotherham: A family business, Wilsons Furnishers was established in 1968 and is a stockist of flooring across South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

The companies in this list have been selected from the table of fastest growing profit-making, private, regional companies, based on turnover growth.

Information has been compiled using data which is publicly available at Companies House of UK-listed companies before being verified.

The average turnover growth has been assessed on a percentage increase based on the difference between turnover figures filed for the last three years.

To qualify, companies must be trading entities and have turnover in excess of £1,000,000 in the last three years of filed accounts, which are up to date as at 31 December 2017. Companies must also have made profits in each of the past three years’ accounts and must have filed new accounts since last year’s Fastest 50.

Private limited companies which are subsidiaries of listed companies do not qualify.

Subsidiaries of foreign-controlled companies have been accepted if they have headquarters or a decision-making function in the region.

Ward Hadaway and The Yorkshire Post do not accept any responsibility for any errors or omissions.