Mercia delivered a 152 per cent increase in adjusted operating profit to £8.4m in the year ended 31 March 2022.

Profit before taxation was £27.4m, compared with £34m the year before.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-party funds under management of around £758m contributed £19.5m in revenue, excluding performance fees, for the year.

Mercia today revealed that it delivered a 152 per cent increase in adjusted operating profit to £8.4m in the year ended 31 March 2022.

Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer of Mercia, commented: “I am pleased to share a set of results that showcase the strength and maturity of Mercia and its business model. The significant success that we have seen during the last two financial years, and our positive future prospects, have been made possible by the combined efforts of everyone connected with Mercia. I would therefore like to express my sincere gratitude to the amazing portfolio companies that we have the privilege to support.

"As a group, we are also very appreciative of the growing belief in Mercia from our third-party fund investors, and both VCT and Mercia shareholders, that the UK regions can deliver value and returns. Finally, I would like to thank Mercia’s employees, without whom we would not have become who we are today: #OneMercia.”

Ian Metcalfe, the non-executive chairman, said: "These financial results successfully build on last year’s breakthrough achievements. They also point to the calibre of our people and the accelerating maturity of our business model.