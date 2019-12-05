Rotherham’s Carlton Park Hotel to undergo seven-figure makeover

Have your say

An independently-owned hotel is set to undergo a seven-figure investment after it was sold.

New owner Red Admiral Vintage, which bought the Carlton Park Hotel in Rotherham, said refurbishment will begin in the New Year.

The hotel is set to become its flagship destination.

Red Admiral Vintage operates 18 hotels throughout the UK as well as a property portfolio.

The purchase of Carlton Park marks a significant phase in the company’s plans to strengthen its position within the hotels and leisure industry and marks its largest acquisition to date.

All staff employed at Carlton Park have been retained, with up to 20 additional new jobs set to be created.

As part of the company’s future investment plans, the hotel’s conference and banqueting suites, reception areas and 80 bedrooms are set to be transformed.

Once named as Yorkshire’s most romantic workplace, today the hotel hosts various business and community events ranging from awards ceremonies to networking events and family occasions.

Kevin Saville, general manager of Carlton Park Hotel, said: “The acquisition of Carlton Park Hotel marks an exciting new chapter in our long history.

“The plans our new owners have for the business will see new jobs created, existing roles safeguarded and are designed to reflect the changing role hotels play.”

Lee Pemberton, director of Red Admiral Investments, added: “Carlton Park is very much a sleeping giant within South Yorkshire’s economy.

“It is a hotel packed with potential. The venue is the largest we have acquired to date and our plans will place the venue at the heart of our future development and growth plans.”