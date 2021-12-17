Sale of former Kellingley colliery site in Yorkshire was highlight of 'active' quarter for Harworth

Harworth also revealed it had conditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of its strategic land site in Ansty, Warwickshire, to SDI Propco (100) Limited for a consideration of £53.5 million, payable in cash upon completion.

Completion of the transaction is conditional on the granting of hybrid planning permission. Harworth and the purchaser are working in collaboration to begin the planning process.

The statement added: "The Ansty site extends to 278 acres and is adjacent to Junction 2 of the M6, connecting to the M69. Harworth first acquired land at the site in October 2019 and has been undertaking land assembly works during the past two years. The site had a valuation of £23.9 million as at 30 June 2021 and, owing to its status as strategic land awaiting development, generated no income in the six months to 30 June 2021.

Library image of the old Kellingley Colliery site. Picture Scott Merrylees

Harworth intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general business purposes, aligned to its recently announced strategy to double the size of its business over the next five to seven years.

The statement added: "Elsewhere across its portfolio, Harworth has had an active final quarter of 2021. This includes exchanging on the sale of its Kellingley major development site for £54.0 million, as announced on 9 November."

In November, Harworth announced that it has conditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of its Kellingley site in Selby, North Yorkshire, to HPREF I Konect Investments SARL.

Harworth took control of the 149-acre Kellingley site in 2016, following the closure of the former Kellingley Colliery. It has since undertaken land remediation and masterplanning works.

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented : "Our Ansty site demonstrates Harworth's unique skills in acquiring and assembling land in locations that are strategic employment hubs within the regions in which we operate.

"By working with a large strategic occupier, this sale enables us to accelerate delivery of this site. The proceeds will be recycled into progressing development activities across our sites and making acquisitions, such as the Rothwell site that we acquired last month.