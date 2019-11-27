ScS sales tumble as a result of Brexit and political uncertainty

Sofa chain ScS has said like-for-like orders tumbled 7.1 per cent in the 17 weeks to November 23 as Brexit and political uncertainty knocked consumer confidence.

But the firm said it saw an improved performance on the first nine weeks of its financial year, when comparable orders had dropped 7.6 per cent.

Alan Smith, chairman of ScS, said: “It is clear that the ongoing economic and political uncertainties are continuing to impact consumer confidence and spending.

“The group continues to focus on delivering a value proposition with excellent customer service whilst increasing our resilience.

“This puts us in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities which will add value in the longer term once the economy and consumer confidence improve.”