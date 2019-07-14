Selby firm Viking Shipping Services to open £1.7m new facility

Viking Shipping Services is opening a new purpose built 4,000 sq ft office and 15,000 sq ft warehouse.

The business is located at the site of the first Selby Railway Station which was built in 1834.

The original railway station built at a cost of just £10,300 was a key terminus for the Leeds and Selby Railway Line.

Viking’s new offices represents a £1.7m investment into our local economy, 165 times more than the cost of that first station.

The station was further developed in the 1840’s but was then turned into warehousing and eventually in the 1940’s became the home of Viking Shipping Services.

Viking Shipping Services provide worldwide freight forwarding and UK warehousing and distribution solutions.

Since 1990 they have been part of the Star Cargo group which owns six other businesses operating in the logistics sector.

That is inflation for you!

Graeme Pickering, an employee of Viking Shipping since 1988 and now the Director responsible for the company, said: “I am incredibly proud that 185 years later Viking Shipping still goes from strength to strength, we at Viking Shipping feel that we are custodians of this site.

“Our new development is sympathetic to its surroundings and long history of involvement in the freight industry”.

The offices are officially being opened on July 30 by Pat Renton, a former manager of Viking Shipping Services and John James, chairman of Star Cargo.