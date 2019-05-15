Sellers Global Engineers is rescued from administration

Huddersfield firm Sellers Global Engineers has been purchased by Philmore and Co after it fell into administration.

The deal secures the future for the manufacturer of carpet finishing machinery which has operated in Huddersfield England for 107 years.

A consortium of investors has been put together by Charlie Armitage of Sellers of America and will operate under the name of Sellers Textile Engineers.

Robert Scaife of Innovative Automation, a systems integrator and Automation specialists in Dalton Georgia USA, brings a wealth of specialized technical knowledge to the board.

Charlie Armitage who has been running Sellers of America in the states for the past 25 years will undertake the role of Managing Director while David Armitage will join the board in an advisory role.

Longstanding Sellers employees Neil Miller and Danny Chambers join the board and will oversee technical and production departments respectively.

Mr Armitage said: “A hiring drive is under way and will be ramped up in the coming weeks once certain large contracts have been secured.”