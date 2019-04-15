Sellick sells majority stake to French service giant Samsic

Recruitment firm Sellick Partnership has sold a majority stake to one of Europe’s largest soft service providers, Samsic,

The existing management team, led by founder and Managing Director Jo Sellick, will retain a significant stake in the business and continue to lead the business, with France-based Samsic taking on a strategic advisory role.

The firm was set up in 2002 and has offices in Leeds and more than 100 employees across six offices.

Headquartered in Manchester, it recently reported a 24 per cent increase in turnover to £49m for the year to February 2019. The UK’s recruitment sector had a turnover of approximately £35bn in 2018, growing by 11 per cent year-on-year, and is forecast to grow for each of the next three years.

Jo Sellick said: “Sellick Partnership has enjoyed a sustained period of client and revenue growth and this deal reflects the work the whole team delivers to clients and candidates every day.

“Our success has been built on building a strong, tight-knit team with a great culture and Samsic shares our people-first approach, which has shone through in our discussions.

“We are confident that the deal will be a springboard for accelerated expansion over time.”

Thierry Geffroy, President of Samsic Group, said: “We are delighted to invest in Sellick Partnership as it is an ideal complement to our existing services and adds to our presence in the UK.

“We have been impressed by Jo and his team’s record of sustained growth – and especially the way it has built its success through developing a culture which has allowed it to recruit and retain great talent.”

Samsic was founded in 1986 and is based in Rennes, France.

Today, it is one of Europe’s largest business service providers employing 90,000 people in 25 countries, generating a turnover of €2.6bn annually.