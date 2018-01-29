Senior figure joins Yorkshire-based Holmesterne Foods

AN EXPERIENCED industry professional has taken on a senior role at a Yorkshire food manufacturing business.

Shaun Bedford has joined the senior management team at Holmesterne Foods as head of operations following a short period as consultant to the company.

Mr Bedford has been hired to develop the company’s strategy and take it into new markets outside the supermarket sector.

He has worked in the sector for around 30 years and has held senior roles at major companies in the UK and overseas.

Holmesterne is a privately-owned business which has a turnover of more than £17m and employs around 145 staff.

The company supplies the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food service outlets with raw and cooked meats and vegetables along with components for ready meals.

A spokesman for Holmesterne, which is based near Catterick in North Yorkshire, said: “Shaun is a driver of profitability and product and systems innovation; in the short time since he arrived he has already introduced automation to important manufacturing lines to speed up production processes.”

The spokesman said that this has led to an increase in manufacturing output by 25 per cent, while reducing costs and increasing yields.

The spokesman added: “Shaun will play a key part in strengthening and building both the engineering and technical teams to ensure the skills are in place to deliver the company’s ambition for long term strategy and growth.”

Significant investment is being made in engineering and automation at the company’s two production plants and in key personnel to help the company grow and move into new markets.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Bedford said: “I’ve recently held several posts overseas.

“When I was invited on board I literally felt as if I was coming home.

“Holmesterne Foods is a proud Yorkshire company with its roots in the local communities and a track record of success and expansion since 1987. I am really looking forward to sharing this passion for Yorkshire as we gear up for the future”.