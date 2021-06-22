Seven thousands punters back Scotland to win the Euros while English fans more likely to back France and Italy

7,000 punters have backed Scotland to win the Euros

Figures seen by The Yorkshire Post reveal more than 7,000 customers put their money where their mouth is and bet on Scotland to win the tournament.

Given the price of this bet is as high as 250-1 this would mean a big pay out for the bookies.

England fans meanwhile seem to have less faith in Gareth Southgate's squad with France, Italy and Portugal all having been more popular choices for the title.

English punters more likely to back France, Italy and Portugal.

After Friday’s game, England now stands at 13/2 to win the tournament; Scotland at 250/1

Harry Kane has proved the popular pick in the Top Goalscorer market with our biggest bet coming in a shop in the South of England rather than London where Harry is from.

29 ambitious Scots think that John McGinn has what it takes to be Player of the Tournament at 150/1