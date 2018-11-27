Severfield’s revenues rise after it secures work at Wimbledon

STRUCTURAL steel group Severfield has delivered a rise in half year revenues after it secured a host of high profile projects.

In the half year ended September 30 2018, the company’s revenue rose by 9 per cent to £149.1m, Underlying profit before tax increased by 2 per cent to £13.1m.

More than 70 projects were undertaken during the period in key market sectors. The company carried out work on the new stadium for Tottenham Hotspur FC, the retractable roof for Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court and a new commercial tower in London at 22 Bishopsgate

Alan Dunsmore, the chief executive, commented: “Our continued operational and strategic progress has resulted in another period of growth for the group. In addition to a high quality and stable UK order book, we continue to see good progress in India and have established exciting new organic opportunities for growth. With our market-leading position, we are well placed to deliver on our strategic objectives and generate enhanced value for our shareholders.”