Severfield: Yorkshire structural steel firm set to relocate 150 jobs

Structural Steel firm Severfield has announced that it is set to relocate its Modular Solutions wing, shifting around 150 jobs from its previous base in Sherburn to Malton.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST

The York-headquartered company is set to next year move its Modular Solutions arm to Malton Enterprise Park, where work has begun on a new, hi-spec, 80,000 sq. ft building for the firm to occupy. Severfield said the site is set to be ready for occupation in early 2026.

David Pout, business unit director of Severfield Modular Solutions, said: “This is an incredibly exciting step in our journey as a Modular Solutions business. The growth and potential we see in the sectors we serve are huge; therefore, having the right facilities to deliver the highest standards for our clients is crucial.”

A planning application was submitted for the new site early this year, with permission granted in June.

Sean Harrison, founder and managing director of Harrison Developments with David Peat, business unit director of Severfield Modular Solutions.placeholder image
Sean Harrison, founder and managing director of Harrison Developments with David Peat, business unit director of Severfield Modular Solutions.

The 150 jobs which Severfield will bring to the area means there will now be over 500 staff

on site at the Enterprise Park, which has been developed and operated by Harrison Developments LLP.

Sean Harrison, founder and managing director of Harrison Developments LLP, said: “This is a game-changing deal for us.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here already, but the arrival of Severfield Modular Solutions moves our park to the next level.

“We were first approached by North Yorkshire Council’s economic development team in

November last year. It was clear that the Modular Solutions division of Severfield might have

to leave the county if suitable premises couldn’t be found for its expansion.

“Now we are delighted to report that it’s all systems go, and 150 jobs have been saved

for the county.”

Severfield has been involved in a number of high-profile building projects in the UK, including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Shard, and 22 Bishopsgate, all in London.

