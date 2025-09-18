Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York-headquartered company is set to next year move its Modular Solutions arm to Malton Enterprise Park, where work has begun on a new, hi-spec, 80,000 sq. ft building for the firm to occupy. Severfield said the site is set to be ready for occupation in early 2026.

David Pout, business unit director of Severfield Modular Solutions, said: “This is an incredibly exciting step in our journey as a Modular Solutions business. The growth and potential we see in the sectors we serve are huge; therefore, having the right facilities to deliver the highest standards for our clients is crucial.”

A planning application was submitted for the new site early this year, with permission granted in June.

Sean Harrison, founder and managing director of Harrison Developments with David Peat, business unit director of Severfield Modular Solutions.

The 150 jobs which Severfield will bring to the area means there will now be over 500 staff

on site at the Enterprise Park, which has been developed and operated by Harrison Developments LLP.

Sean Harrison, founder and managing director of Harrison Developments LLP, said: “This is a game-changing deal for us.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here already, but the arrival of Severfield Modular Solutions moves our park to the next level.

“We were first approached by North Yorkshire Council’s economic development team in

November last year. It was clear that the Modular Solutions division of Severfield might have

to leave the county if suitable premises couldn’t be found for its expansion.

“Now we are delighted to report that it’s all systems go, and 150 jobs have been saved

for the county.”