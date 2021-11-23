Severn Trent reports strong start to year as it invests 'significantly' in its network

Severn Trent has issued its Interim results for the six months to 30 September 2021.

The group said its operational performance was ahead of plan and it had achieved a sector-leading performance in waste, resulting in less disruption for customers.

Seven Trent said the group turnover of £958 million was in line with expectations as a result of a strong recovery in non-household consumption following the lifting of lockdown restrictions

Library image showing Ian Reid (left), CEO of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent. Mr Reid has announced a "carbon-neutral" sustainability strategy Ð with Severn Trent becoming the Official Nature and Carbon-Neutral Supporter of Birmingham 2022 Ð to help deliver the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games.

·Liv Garfield, Chief Executive Severn Trent Plc, said: "We've made another strong start to the year as we focus on delivering for stakeholders across our region and delivering for customers in the areas that matter most to them, all while driving the financial performance of our business.

"We've continued to invest significantly in our network, in our people and to support our strong commitment to the environment. Our environmental ambitions remain at the heart of our company, whether planting over a million trees, reducing our carbon emissions, or producing an extra 95 million litres of water to tackle the threat of water scarcity.

"Severn Trent should be a force for good in our region and I'm delighted our Green Recovery programme is creating valuable jobs, helping support the Government's levelling up agenda and the broader economic recovery."