Sheffield-based big data firm WANdisco lands Fusion contract worth $500,000

Big data company WANdisco has signed a contract valued at more than $500,000 with a Fortune 500 technology company.

The Sheffield-based firm, which specialises in data for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), said the contract is with an existing customer that has renewed and expanded its relationship with WANdisco’s Fusion technology.

David Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: “We continue to see demand from existing customers to further commit to our unique Fusion technology as a core enabler of their cloud ecosystem.”

WANdisco Fusion enables organisations to seamlessly move large volumes of data with consistent and continuous availability whilst meeting regulatory requirements.

Mr Richards, inset, said: “As discussed in our interim results, we have a significant pipeline in the second half and beyond of customer renewals and new customer commitments which the company is focussed on delivering.”

Mr Richards added: “WANdisco remains the partner of choice for global corporates with mission critical data requirements.”

On Monday, WANdisco is to raise nearly £13m from a share issue to support its relationships with cloud partners.

The firm has continued to win contracts across a variety of end-markets and partners, including a recently announced contract with Micro-D valued at £2.3m over three years.

WANdisco announced a subscription of 2,998,413 new ordinary shares of 10p each by existing shareholders at a price of 425p per share.