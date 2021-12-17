Sheffield-based insulation giant SIG continued to trade well over fourth quarter of the year

Sheffield-baed SIG, has issued a trading update ahead of the close of its financial year.

SIG said: "Further to the Q3 update provided on 22 October 2021, the board is pleased to report that the group has continued to trade well in Q4, and ahead of expectations.

"This has increased visibility and confidence in the full year underlying operating profit outturn, which is now expected to be ahead of prior expectations and no less than £40m."

